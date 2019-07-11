Asad Umar visits sector G-13

Islamabad: National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance Chairman Asad Umar who visited Sector G-13 said a meeting between officials of the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) would be organised next week to resolve issues being faced by residents of the sector.

Director General, FGEHF who during the visit to Sector G-13 falls in his National Assembly constituency, was accompanied by Director General FGEHF Wasim Bajwa, other officials and notable of the area. He said that PC-1 of sewerage treatment plant for the sector would be finalized in the next one month whereas 40 trollies have already been made available to carry garbage.