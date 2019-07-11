UHS becomes member of Asian varsities alliance

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has become the founder member of South and Southeast Asian Medical Education and Service Alliance (SSAMESA) by signing the Kunming Declaration on Thursday.

UHS is only medical university from Pakistan to become the member of this thirteen-nation alliance. UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram signed the declaration in Kunming, China, at the end of a meeting of presidents and deans of regional medical universities.

The alliance is a non-profit and regional medical universities and health institutions consortium established to promote cooperation in the fields of students exchange, talent cultivation, teacher team building, scientific research and social service.

It will be beneficial for jointly meeting challenges, improving medical education and health services, and promoting the development of healthcare in the region and even across the world. The SSAMESA is a part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which aims at improving connectivity and cooperation on a transcontinental scale.

Besides, UHS, Shanghai, Jiaotong University, School of Medicine, China, Kunming Medical University, China, Mahidol University, Thailand, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Bangladesh, China Medical University, China, Haiphong University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Vietnam, Mae Fah Luang University, Thailand, Tian Jin Medical University, China, University of Health Sciences, Cambodia, University of Health Sciences, Laos, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand, Tribhuvan University Institute of Medicine, Nepal, and Universitas Gadjah Mada, Faculty of Medicine, Public, Indonesia, signed the Kunming Declaration.

The permanent secretariat of SSAMESA has been set up in Kunming Medical University, China. VC Prof Javed Akram said from Kunming that the alliance would promote cross-university lectures and guidance of teachers among its members. The members would jointly carry out long-term and short-term teacher training, promote sharing of teaching resources and invite world-class experts and professionals in the field of healthcare to conduct teaching and guide research and clinical services.

“Joint research projects, sharing of literature, regional cooperative platform on disease control and student exchange will be a part of this cooperation,” the VC said.

infrastructure: Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai Thursday said Punjab government had focused on development of trade and industry and agriculture sectors and holistic approach has been adopted for development of social sector.

He was talking to a PTI delegation from Pattoki that called on him at his office. The minister said development of infrastructure had been given attention by the government as good infrastructure helped in the promotion of trade and economic activities at grass root level. He pointed out that C&W department was spending a huge amount on repairing and maintenance of roads in the province so the commuters could easily reach to their destinations.