Indonesian envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Lwan Suyudhie, Ambassador of Indonesia called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Wednesday. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced defence cooperation came under discussion, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). The COAS expressed that Pakistan valued its brotherly relations with Indonesia based on common faith, strong historical and cultural linkages.