US woman gets married to Pakistani in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: Another love story had a happy ending when an American woman Claudia reached Nawabshah and got married with a local youth Rashid Rasool Rajput in a simple ceremony.

Rashid Rasool told the media that he met Claudia on social networking sites and the interaction gradually turned into an affair. Rashid used to post Islamic teachings and messages on the net. Claudia was influenced by Islamic teachings. Later, she embraced Islam prior to their decision of getting married and took the Islamic name of Khadija.

The wedding was held at the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nawabshah. The groom said he is jobless and his wife, Khadija is well aware of his financial position. The couple moved to a local hotel after marriage. Claudia is a degree holder in weather sciences and is currently serving as a university lecturer on the subject.