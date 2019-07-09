close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 10, 2019

Wimbledon gets first 12-12 final set tie-break

Sports

AFP
July 10, 2019

LONDON: Wimbledon got its first 12-12 final set tie-break on Tuesday when Henri Kontinen and John Peers defeated Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in a men’s doubles match.

The eighth-seeded pair won 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 13-12 (7/2) in four hours and 29 minutes.The third round match was suspended due to bad light on Monday and resumed Tuesday on the 1,750-seater Court 12 show court.

The All England Club introduced a final set tie-break this year as a means of eradicating marathon matches.

In 2018, Kevin Anderson defeated John Isner in the men’s semi-finals in the second-longest match ever at the Slams, at six hours and 36 minutes. The final set, which alone lasted for two hours and 50 minutes, was only decided at 26-24.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus