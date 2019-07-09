close
Wed Jul 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

President Sukkur Press Club passes away

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2019

SUKKUR: Senior journalist and president, Sukkur Press Club, Javed Ahmed Memon, on Tuesday passed away at the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences, Khairpur. Memon who was affiliated with various newspapers during his professional career was also an active political analyst.

Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP’s senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syed Nasir Shah, PTI MPA Aleem Adil Sheikh, PFUJ’s Afzal Butt, president, Karachi Press Club, Imtiaz Khan Faran and others paid rich tributes to the deceased journalist.

