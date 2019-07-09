Youth stage protest, complain of being ignored

PESHAWAR: A group of young men from the former tribal areas staged a demonstration on Tuesday to protest being ignored in the formation of the National Youth Council formed by the prime minister.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government, the protesters assembled outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans in support of their demands. They demanded the government to give them representation in the youth council to end the unrest.

The protesters urged the government to include the youth from former tribal areas in the youth council and stop alleged step-motherly attitude towards the dwellers of the area.