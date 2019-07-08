Schoolgirl raped, three others abducted in Okara incidents

OKARA: A schoolgirl was raped while three others, including two girls, were abducted in different incidents here.

In the first incident, Chaman Mushtaq of Haveli Lakha came to a school of the daughter of Javed on May 29 and told her that her mother had fallen seriously ill. To it, the girl went with him in a car. Instead of taking her to her mother, the accused took her to some unknown place where he allegedly raped her. The accused also took pictures of the victim.

On June 2, the girl managed to escape from the custody of accused Chaman and reached her home. The accused blackmailed her on telephone and put pressure to collect cash and gold ornaments from her home. Later, the victim narrated the whole matter to her family. A-Division police have registered a case and started investigation.

In the second incident, daughter of Abdur Rahman of Sukhpur was allegedly abducted by Iqbal, Shan, Akhtar, Shakil and Bedan Bibi. In the third incident, sister of Akram of Chak 1/SP was allegedly abducted by Usman Ghani, Umar and their accomplices. In the fourth incident, unidentified men abducted Sajid from Chak 31/2L. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

‘OPP UNITED TO SAFEGUARD INTERESTS’: The opposition parties have united to save whatever they had looted during their 30-year rule in the country.

Talking to newsmen here on Monday, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader Rao Sufian Alam said that the opposition parties had united to safeguard their interests. He said that the opposition had been howling for price hike, people’s problem and joblessness, but they had never suggested or proposed any remedy. All these problems and rapid decline of economy had occurred on account of the plundering of the national wealth by these opposition parties. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not stop the process of accountability.