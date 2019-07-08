31 traffic wardens in Lahore awarded certificates

LAHORE: Thirty-one traffic officials including four senior traffic wardens, one lady warden, one lady traffic constable, seven traffic wardens from Lahore as well as eight wardens from Rawalpindi, three from Multan, six from Gujranwala and three from Sialkot have been awarded with commendation certificate and cash prizes for their excellent performance.

Traffic Police Punjab Deputy Inspector General Dr Akhtar Abbas, Traffic Headquarters SSP Jahanziab Nazir and Chief Traffic Officer Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik gave away cash prizes and commendation certificates to the selected traffic wardens, in a ceremony held in Traffic Headquarters Punjab.

While addressing the ceremony, Dr Akhtar said the purpose to award certificates and cash prizes was to laud exemplary performance of the wardens in smooth functioning of traffic and community policing.

Capt (r) Liaqat said punishment on laziness during work and reward on best performance was the quality identification of merit culture.Traffic wardens from Lahore Muhammad Akhtar, Kamran Murtaza from Rawalpindi, Farid from Multan, Muhammad Shahbaz from Gujranwala, Ahsan from Sialkot and Tahseen from Faisalabad were awarded with title “Wardens of the year”.