Seven arrested

The Sindh Rangers arrested seven suspects on Monday.

The spokesman said that raids were conducted in Lyari’s Baghdadi and Chakiwara areas, from where three suspects — namely Sagheer, Abdul Rehman and Usman, alias Jhat Phat — were arrested for their connection with the Lyari gang war and their involvement in dacoities, extortion, aerial firings and armed robberies.



The Rangers also conducted raids in the Saddar and Baghdadi areas, from where two suspects, namely Azeem Khan and Owais Qureshi, were taken into custody for their involvement in robberies and street crime.

Suspects Mushtaq and Azizur Rehman were arrested during the raids conducted by the paramilitary force in the Saddar area. The two men were arrested for their involvement in drug peddling and operating a drug den in the locality.