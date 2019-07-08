Engro Foods name changed

KARACHI: Engro Foods Limited, is now known as FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL), a statement said on Monday.

The corporate identity change has followed through after obtaining the requisite approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the boards of Royal FrieslandCampina and Engro Corporation Limited, it added.

FrieslandCampina has been a champion of safe dairy nutrition in many countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and this step strengthens its commitment to Pakistan. FrieslandCampina is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world, owned by over 18,000 farmers.

It enjoys a dairy heritage and R&D expertise of 148 years. It operates in 34 countries around the world, offering millions of consumers with dairy products that are rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina brands reach more than 100 countries globally, it added.