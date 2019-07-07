Minor drowns in underground water tank

KARACHI: A minor girl drowned after she accidentally fell into an underground water tank inside her house located in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Sunday, said the Pakistan Bazaar police. According to details, the tragic accident occurred in the town’s Altaf Nagar locality. The deceased girl was identified as five-year-old Maryam Tariq. Police said she was playing inside her house when she fell into the water tank.