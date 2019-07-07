Amna’s performance in Baji admired

LAHORE: Lollywood's latest flick Baji has received thundering success with Amna Ilyas, a brilliant young female artiste, being admired in the role of “Neeha” from every quarter.

According to sources in the film industry, the powerful and pivotal role of 'Neeha' was earlier offered to Sajal Ali and Mawara , two highly talented and acclaimed female artistes of Pakistan's showbiz industry, by Saqib Malik, the director of the blockbuster Baji. However, according to sources, owing to their own reasons, Sajal and Mawara had politely turned down the offer from the film's director, thus, Amna Ilyas was offered the same role which she played so well that she was admired by filmmakers and filmgoers. Commenting on his role, Amna Ilyas humbly said that it was a stroke of good luck and she had no competition with anyone. She added that she focused on her work only and always tried her best to justify the role she was given. Baji is the second project of Amna as Zinda Bhaag was her debut effort on the silver screen.