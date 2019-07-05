Development projects to be extended to AJK: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the extension of development and welfare projects going on in Pakistan to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He gave this direction during a meeting with the AJK’s former prime minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Sultan Mehmood, also PTI President Kashmir chapter, called on the prime minister todiscuss a host of issues with him.

Imran emphasised that political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris would continue and the government would also continue to highlight the ongoing human right violations in the Indian Held Kashmir at the global fora.

He said the process of development and welfare-oriented initiatives and packages would also be effectively extended to the AJK and the process of accountability would also be initiated there.

He made it clear that the spending of funds provided to the AJK government for development and welfare of people was being monitored, adding that corruption would not be tolerated at all costs.

He maintained that instead of relying on electables, the PTI youth would be organised in the AJK and brought forward in the next AJK elections, benefiting from the Pakistani experience. Imran directed the departments concerned for an early work on construction of Mansehra to Muzaffarabad motorway and an international airport in Mirpur. Barrister Sultan thanked the prime minister for passing directives and replicating federal level projects and packages in Azad Kashmir.