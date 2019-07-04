close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 5, 2019

112 ghost employees fired in Khyber

National

BARA: The district administration has fired 112 ghost employees of the Education Department and recovered Rs102 million from them in Khyber tribal district, official sources said. The sources said that taking a serious note of the long absence of the employees, Deputy Commissioner Mahmood Aslam Wazir directed the District Education Officer Jadoon Khan to take action against them. They said the report submitted by the DEO to the DC stated that 112 ghost employees had been sacked. They said that Rs102.5 million amount was recovered from such employees.

