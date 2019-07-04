Drugs seized, three held in Kohat

KOHAT: The police arrested three accused and recovered drugs and lifted car and bikes from them here on Thursday, a police official said.

Briefing reporters, DSP Sanubar Shah said that following the directives by district police officer to curb the continuous theft of motorbikes in the district, the police were deputed on all exit points in the district.

He said that the police deputed on Kohat-Hangu road during routine checking arrested a motorcyclist identified as Ahmedullah Orakzai and seized five kilogram ‘charas’ from him. He said the accused during interrogation disclosed the names of his gangsters, Muhammad Javed and Amjad Khan, who were also arrested. He said that the police seized a car which was snatched from Haripur last month, bikes and 10kg hashish from them.