Pakistan to feature in World Junior Snooker

ISLAMABAD: A two-member Pakistan snooker team will participate in the World Junior Championship to be held in China. The team will be departing for China Thursday for BSF World Under-18 and Under-21 Snooker Championships 2019 to be held in Qingdao.The team is: Sheikh Muhammad Mudassir and Ali Haider (players). Shabbir Hussain (officiating referee/manager).
