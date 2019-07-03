Bilawal asked to dissolve PPP chapters in KP

PESHAWAR: The office-bearers and members of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) from Nowshera district on Wednesday asked the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to dissolve the provincial and divisional chapters and reorganise the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, PPP Nowshera chapter president, Ghulam Hazrat, along with other office-bearers urged the party central leaders to expel black sheep from the party.

He alleged that the provincial president Humayun Khan had hijacked the party and was acting like a dictator which was not acceptable to the workers.

Ghulam Hazrat claimed the party provincial president was expelling the workers from the party without giving any show-cause notices to them against the party’s constitution. Instead of nominating deserving workers, the party provincial president, he said, was appointing opportunists and ignoring ideological workers.

He said Humayun Khan should have thought before appointing workers from the other parties to the party positions and taken the workers into confidence. Ghulam Hazrat said they were the founding members of the PPP and the party founding chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had paid the first visit to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on his invitation. He said they had always opposed the selection and distribution of the party offices without merit and would continue to do so in future as well.