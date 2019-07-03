JI leader’s house in North Nazimabad robbed

A group of armed men robbed a house of the vice president of the Jamaat-e-Islami’s Sindh chapter in North Nazimabad on Wednesday.

Police officials said that the incident took place when a group of unidentified armed men entered the house of Izharul Haq within the limits of the Taimuria police station. The armed robbers managed to escape before a police team reached the site of the incident.

Police officials said that the robbers barged into the house and held the family members hostage at gunpoint. They tightened the hands and feet of family members with ropes and fled after looting cash, jewelry and valuables.

The police said that, according to the family, there were at least three robbers who had arrived in a car, adding that they also broke the door locks during the robbery. According to the police, they had collected the evidence and recorded the statements of the victims. A case had been registered against unidentified suspects while an investigation was underway. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the District Central SSP.