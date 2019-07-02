Pakistan beat India to claim snooker world crown

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India 3-1 to win the IBSF Snooker World Team Cup 2019 title in Doha (Qatar) on Tuesday.

Mohammad Bilal and Asjad Iqbal outwitted Pankaj Advani and Laxman Rawat to win the honours for Pakistan.

Around 18 countries competed in the championship. In the semi-finals played on Monday, Pakistan beat hosts Qatar 3-1 while India were made to sweat by Ireland before registering a 3-2 win.

Last week, Pakistan 2 team of Babar Masih and Zulfiqar A Qadir also downed India 3-2 to win the Asian Team Championship crown.