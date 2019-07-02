Olympic Day Archery begins in Murree

LAHORE: The 2-day Olympic Day Archery Championship got under way at Sports Stadium, Bhurban, Murree on Tuesday. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

It’s pertinent to mention here that Olympic Day Archery Championship is being organised under the joint arrangements of SBP and Punjab Archery Association. Divisional Officers Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum (Multan), Malik Waqar (Rawalpindi), Kh Saif (Gujranwala), Waheed Babar and organizing secretary Manzar Fareed Shah, the players of all nine divisional teams of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Army, Wapda, Custom and Police were also present during the opening ceremony.

While talking to media, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar welcomed all the participating teams and said: “I’m quite impressed to see such a large number of players taking part in Olympic Day Archery Championship”. Sarwar further said young male and female players belonging to far-flung areas took great interest in the game of archery which is a big sign of its popularity throughout country.