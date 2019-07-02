Hope and reality

I have a love-hate relationship with our cricket team. We all love the sport but hate the players when they don’t perform which they usually fail to do in my opinion. Their body language is lethargic and disinterested whilst playing. Our team is laughable compared to the others and the effort they put in. It is always a hit or miss for Pakistan. With sheer luck we might reach the semi-finals. But, honestly, does our team deserve to be there? Is their mindset mature enough for that sort of tournament? They just don’t come off as professional players. I, for one, will not lose any sleep over them. The tournament is a fingers-crossed kind of situation and we will need all the help that we can get. We can’t blame anyone but our team in this situation. They certainly don’t deserve a hero’s welcome back home however they play and whether they win or not, based on their less than desirable lack of enthusiasm.

The PCB needs to make some definite changes even if we manage to win a few more matches. The Pakistani people always have hope for our cricket team and we are still hopeful that one day the cricket team will shape up to how it is meant to be.

Mehreen Hasan

Lahore

*****

Pakistan is one of the stronger teams in the ODI and T20 rankings. Unfortunately however, at the beginning of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 our performances were very weak and we lost 6 points in the points tables. Fortunately, Pakistani players have improved themselves and started the journey of winning.

The preparation for our next matches is underway and seems to be going well with the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed. Pakistan looks to be in a strong position. This has really boosted the morale of Pakistani fans and increased the turnout for these matches. We hope this win streak will continue until Pakistan wins the ICC 2019. I hope that the Pakistan cricket team will play well in these remaining matches and be successful in bringing glory to the motherland.

Hassan Jan

Turbat