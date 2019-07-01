close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

4-year-old girl drowns

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: A four-year-old girl drowned in Dera Nawab Sahib branch canal on Monday. Zara of Head Rajkan fell into the canal and drowned. Her body was found after hectic efforts of eight hours.

OIL TANKER OVERTURNS: An oil tanker loaded with 40,000 litre petrol overturned near Adda Gulan Hatti on KLP National Highway, Bahawalnagar, on Monday night. The Rescue-1122 cordoned off the area and plugged the petrol leakage. Later, the tanker was brought on the road. The oil was being transported to Bahawalpur from Karachi.

