FBR extends date of filing returns up to Aug 2

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of filing income tax returns/statements for the tax year 2018 for individuals and AOPs upto August 2, 2019.

According to the circular issued on Monday (July 1) the FBR states that in exercise of powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend date of filing of income tax returns/statements for tax Year 2018 only in the cases of individuals and AOPs, whose returns were due on 31st August, 2018 and 30th September, 2018 and extended upto 30th June, 2019 is hereby further extended upto 2nd August 2019.