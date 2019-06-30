close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
Sabha
July 1, 2019

FBR hikes GST by 2.5pc on CNG

July 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has hiked the General Sales Tax (GST) on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by 2.5 percent here on Sunday.

Official notification of the increase in GST of CNG by 2.5 percent has been issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

This increase in the percentage of the GST will also affect the prices of CNG, and the consumers will have to face the burden of Rs19 per kilogram of CNG.

The hike will take the CNG s price by per kilogram to Rs137 in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while in Sindh and Balochistan the new price of the CNG will be Rs125 per kilogram.

On the other hand the sources have informed that this hike will affect the fares of transport in the country. This increase will be implemented from today (Monday).

