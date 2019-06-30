Bahawalpur bag Blind Cricket trophy

LAHORE: Bahawalpur sealed the A.S. Ali Pentangular Blind Cricket Trophy 2019 beating Peshawar by 215 runs in the final played Sunday at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad.

Uzma Riaz, Member National Assembly was the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony while Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman PBCC was also present on the occasion and distributed prizes among the players. Muhammad Rashid was named the player of the final while

Players of the Tournament in different categories were B1: Shafiullah (Peshawar), B2: Haroon Khan (Peshawar), B3: Muhammad Akram (Okara) and Best Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Akram. Peshawar won the toss and asked Bahawalpur to bat first. Bahawalpur openers gave them a good start and their first wicket fell at the score 169 runs. Moeen Aslam was the man to go after scoring quick 83 runs off 49 balls. Ayyaz was stumped without scoring, Ijaz ran himself out after scoring 77 runs. Muhammad Rashid played the excellent innings of 118 runs off 53 balls with the help of 20 (4’s). Daniyal and M Zafar made fifties and took Bahawalpur score to 452 runs in allotted 40 overs for the loss of 7 wickets. Muhammad Asif got 2 wickets while Mohsin Khan, Haroon Khan and Shafiullah claimed a wicket a piece.

In reply, chasing the huge target of 453 runs, Peshawar got a quick start, but Haroon Khan dismissal broke the swift opening partnership. He got out after scoring 37 runs. Sana Ullah kept hitting boundaries from the other end but higher required run rate got better of him and got out after scoring 95 runs off 47 balls.

His wicket halted the rapid scoring rate and Bahawalpur bowlers tighten the screws and remaining wickets of Peshawar fell like house of cards. Peshawar team were bowled out on 237 runs in 27.4 overs. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Shahzaib took 3 wickets each.