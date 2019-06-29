Hamza reaches Asian U15 squash final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Hamza Khan of Pakistan reached the Under-15 final in the Asian Junior Squash Championship after beating India’s Parth Ambani 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 in 28 minutes in Macau.
Hamza will play Joachim Chuah of Malaysia in the final on Sunday.
Pakistan’s Under-19 players, however, lost to Indians in the semi-finals. Veer Chotrani beat much talked about Haris Qasim 11-4, 11-9, 2-11, 11-9 while Yash Fadte edged out Hamza Sharif 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7.
