Happy children

There is finally some good news for Pakistan in terms of its ability to protect its children. According to the Global Childhood Report 2019, Pakistan’s score on the Childhood Index has improved from 540 in 2000 to 626 in 2019. Funding for various programmes by international organizations has played a part in this. The successes are encouraging. According to the report, one child in every 8 is better off today than at any other time in the last 20 years. Children are healthier, with more surviving past their fifth birthday, nutrition is better and more children are in school.

It has been noted by experts and others that INGOs can play a part in such issues. While such organizations do require regulation, more space should be opened up for them to work in sectors being ignored by the state. It may be noted that over the past decades Pakistan has been placing harsher restrictions on the presence of INGOs on its soil, with a larger number than ever before now no longer working in Pakistan. Some, like the Paris-based Doctors Without Borders have been forced to leave at very short notice leaving projects incomplete and patients unattended to.

With one of the youngest populations in the world, Pakistan is a country where 64 percent of the population is under the age of 29. Which is why there is an obvious need to devote attention to the situation of children and young people. Sadly, because of constraints in working of governments Pakistan has not been able to keep up with its South Asian neighbours in terms of gains made for children or reduction in child labour. It should be noted that Bangladesh’s success in this has been supported by giant international groups. Pakistan’s reservations about allowing INGOs to function in the country were at least partially triggered by the 2011 fiasco involving Dr Shakeel Afridi and his fake vaccination campaign. However, for the sake of its people, and notably children, Pakistan needs to adopt a sensible, balanced approach. Resources and expertise, both lacking in the country, can in at least some cases be compensated for by INGOs. The matter needs to be considered carefully at the policymaking level. Regardless of any future decisions reached, the statistics showing improved living for so many children in Pakistan is something to celebrate and trigger a will to ensure others can also acquire the same benefits.