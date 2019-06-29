Pakistan stun India to win Asian Team Snooker C’ship

LAHORE: Pakistan overpowered India 3-2 in the Asian Team Snooker Championship final to claim the title in Doha on Friday night. Pakistan B team led Babar Masih and Zulfiqar Qadir beat Indian A 3-2 to win the Asian Team Cup Snooker held from June 26 to 28.

Pakistan that was in control of the game for having taken 2-0 lead say India level the frames two-all. But the Pakistanis with their perfect potting and accurate hits took away the fifth and final frame and the title as the points being 79-1, 71-1, 18-58, 39-67, 69-9. India was represented by Pankaj Advani, Aditiya Mehta and Laxman Rawat uin their 2-3 loss.

Earlier, Pakistan beat Syria 3-1 in quarter-finals and then went on to beat Thailand 3-2 in semi-finals. Pakistan cueists up a good show against the rivals during the critical moments of the game to lift the winning trophy, with Qadir also taking home the gold medal.

On the other hand, Pakistan won two medals in Asian 6-Red Championship. Pakistan’s M Bilal, Babar Masih and Asjad Iqbal made it to the ACBS Asian Men Snooker Championship 2019 pre quarter-finals in Doha.

Final result: Pak 2 (Babar Masih & Zulfiqar A. Qadir) bt India 1 (Pankaj Advani, Aditiya Mehta and Laxman Rawat) 3-2 (79-1, 71-1, 18-58, 39-67, 69-9)

Semifinals: Pak 2 bt Thailand 3-2 (27-70(59), 71-36, 77-21, 44-88, 67-35)

Quarter Finals Pak 2 bt Syria 3-1 (68-61, 73-26, 58-63, 64-59).