Modern Club Gujrat emerge champs in Fazal Cricket

LAHORE: Modern Club emerged champions of the PCB-organised 2nd Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship for Gujrat DCA when they outplayed Young Eaglets Club by 7 wickets in the final played at Zahoor Elahi Stadium in Gujrat.

According to information available here Young Eaglets Club batted first and scored 202 for 9 in 40 overs. Bashrat Hussain made 96 and Rizwanulah 46. Farhan Hussain claimed 4 wickets for 46 and Sarjeel Ahmed got 2 for 33. In reply Modern Club achieved the target in 34.1 overs losing just 3 wickets. Ali Raza contributed 53,Imran Shahzad 49, Kashan Ali 33, Osama Pervaz 32 not out and Usman Ghani 19 not out. After the final. The match was supervised by umpires M Kaleem and M Waqas.

After the final chief guest Chaudhry Munawar Hayat Warriach, Chairman DCA Gujrat, and Kashif Manzoor Butt, President DCA Gujrat, gave away the prizes. Chairman Cricket Committee Abdul Qadoos Khan, Chairman Ground Committee Waqar Ellahi and Treasurer DCA Gujrat Ali Refaqat were also present on the occasion.