Robbing to pay all

A strong tax culture is certainly one of the first priorities of any state as taxation is the greatest source of revenue for the state. Our governments though have failed to facilitate the citizens in this regard. But that does not mean that low and middle income segments should be oppressed and crushed by taxation policies to pay for the failure of governments and the state.

Nothing has remained untaxed whether through direct or indirect procedure. The way the current government is going about its business will certainly throw us into misery.

People fail to pay taxes because of lack of awareness about the taxation system, harassment of tax payers, corruption in the administration, red-tapism, and the bizarre tax procedures as compared to what is done other countries. The current government must ensure efficiency and earn people’s confidence.

Asif Murad Umrani, Karachi