Asian Team Cup Snooker : Pakistan B team beat Indian A 3-2

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan B team beat Indian A 3-2 to win the Asian Team Cup Snooker title in Doha (Qatar) late Friday evening.

Pakistan went on win the decisive fifth match to wrest the crown following 2-2 at the end of fourth match. Pakistan won 79-0, 71-0, 18-58, 39-67 and 69-9 to land the team title. Pakistan beat Syria 3-1 in quarter-finals and then went on to beat Thailand 3-2 in semi-finals.