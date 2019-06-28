Asian Team Cup Snooker : Pakistan B team beat Indian A 3-2

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan B team beat Indian A 3-2 to win the Asian Team Cup Snooker title in Doha (Qatar) late Friday evening.
Pakistan went on win the decisive fifth match to wrest the crown following 2-2 at the end of fourth match. Pakistan won 79-0, 71-0, 18-58, 39-67 and 69-9 to land the team title. Pakistan beat Syria 3-1 in quarter-finals and then went on to beat Thailand 3-2 in semi-finals.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan B team beat Indian A 3-2 to win the Asian Team Cup Snooker title in Doha (Qatar) late Friday evening.
Pakistan went on win the decisive fifth match to wrest the crown following 2-2 at the end of fourth match. Pakistan won 79-0, 71-0, 18-58, 39-67 and 69-9 to land the team title. Pakistan beat Syria 3-1 in quarter-finals and then went on to beat Thailand 3-2 in semi-finals.