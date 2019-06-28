close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Pakistan finish 5th in ITF event

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan finished fifth by winning play-off tie against Maldives 3-0 in the South Asia Regional Qualifying Round of the ITF Asia 12 and Under Team Competition held in Dhaka.

Pakistan finished 5th in the event, which was participated by seven teams.

Results: Haider Ali Rizwan bt Kaisaan Izzath 6-0, 6-0; Ehtesham Humayun bt Meekail Ahmed 6-4, 6-2; Haider Ali Rizwan & Hussnain Ali Rizwan bt Kaisaan Izzath & Shaheeb 6-2, 6-2.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus