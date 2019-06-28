Pakistan finish 5th in ITF event

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan finished fifth by winning play-off tie against Maldives 3-0 in the South Asia Regional Qualifying Round of the ITF Asia 12 and Under Team Competition held in Dhaka.

Pakistan finished 5th in the event, which was participated by seven teams.

Results: Haider Ali Rizwan bt Kaisaan Izzath 6-0, 6-0; Ehtesham Humayun bt Meekail Ahmed 6-4, 6-2; Haider Ali Rizwan & Hussnain Ali Rizwan bt Kaisaan Izzath & Shaheeb 6-2, 6-2.