Sat Jun 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Haris, Hamza guide Pakistan to Asian Jr Squash semis

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Haris Qasim (under-19) and Mohammad Hamza Khan (under-15) led Pakistan charge into the semifinals of the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship under way in Macau.

In under-15 category M Hamza Khan defeated Shameil Haeyzad (Malaysia) with a game score of 11-1, 11-7, 11-8. In under-19 category Haris Qasim edged out Aaron Jon Widhaha (Singapore) following a hard fought five games 4-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5 and 11-9. Pakistan’s other under-19 player Hamza Sharif overwhelmed Darryl Gan Zi King (Malaysia) 11-7, 6-11, 11-3 and 11-4 to make it to the semis. All three Pakistan players are now pitted against Indian opponents in the semis on Saturday.

