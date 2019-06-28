close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Abid, Ahmed clinch: SNGPL national tennis men's doubles title

Sports

KARACHI: Abid Ali Akbar and Ahmed Chaudhary won men's doubles title in the 3rd SNGPL national tennis championship at PTF Complex, Islamabad, on Friday. They overpowered Mohammad Abid and Shahzad Khan 6-1, 2-6, 10-6 in the final.

Ahmed Kamil thrashed Sami Zaib 6-2, 6-0 in the final of boys (18 and under) singles. In the final of boys (14 & Under) singles, Hamid Israr defeated Kashan Omer 6-3, 6-2.

In boys (18 & Under) doubles final, Ahmed Kamil and Subhan bin Salik smashed Abdullah and Aqib Hayat 6-0, 6-2. In boys (16 & Under) doubles final, Hamid Israr and Sami Zaib won against Nalain Abbas and Farman Shakeel 7-5, 6-3. In boys (14 & Under) doubles final, Uzair Khan and Kashan Omer beat Bilal Asim and Ahmed Nael 6-4, 6-4.

