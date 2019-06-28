close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Nawaz should stop sending messages to closed doors: Sumsam

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

LAHORE: Provincial Information Minister Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said Nawaz Sharif should stop sending messages to closed doors.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said people were fully aware why hue and cry was being raised over accountability. The PML-N is going through intense fight in its inner circles for leadership. The PML-N leadership is in the hands of Maryam Nawaz instead of Shahbaz Sharif.

He said those responsible for creating the price hike in the country were themselves raising protest against it. The PPP joined hands with the PML-N in the name of democracy and for its own vested interests. The wording of Aitzaz Ahsan given about the PPP is becoming true. He said both parties were engaged in their campaign of misleading people. He said that on the pretext of gaining sympathy against corruption, they were compelled to remain united against the NAB.

The information minister said investigations would be undertaken at any cost into how debt was so much raised during the past ten years. The APC had nothing to do with the interests of Pakistani people, rather their agenda is based on personal motives. Maulana Fazlur Rehman only wants political self-projection.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus