Not letting doctor meet Nawaz violation of rights: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz visited Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday to meet the party supremo and her father Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in jail after being convicted of corruption by a court of law.

She was accompanied by only four family members, as the government had banned party leaders and workers from meeting him last week. Maryam said Nawaz Shari’s personal physician, Dr Adnan, was also not allowed to see his patient.

During the one-hour stay with Nawaz Sharif, Maryam inquired about his health and conveyed him wishes and prayers of other family members. She also discussed the possibilities of providing him necessary medical care in jail.

Maryam also exchanged views of prevailing political situation in the country and discussed the party policies and the decisions taken by the opposition parties at the all parties conference (APC) in Islamabad recently.

Meanwhile, the PML-N workers gathered outside the jail and welcomed Maryam Nawaz by showering rose petals on her vehicle and chanting slogans in favour of the party leadership.

Expressing annoyance at not allowing Dr Adnan to meet his patient, Maryam termed it a violation of human rights.