Iran won’t exceed uranium stockpile limit: source

VIENNA: Iran will not exceed Thursday a uranium stockpile limit agreed under a nuclear deal with world powers, contrary to what Tehran said earlier this month, according to a diplomatic source in Vienna. “They won’t exceed it today,” the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The source suggested there might be a “political reason” for this, given intensified efforts by European governments in recent days to de-escalate tensions in the Gulf region. There was no indication to suggest the agreed limit would be exceeded this weekend either, the source added, saying that Tehran can suspend its uranium enrichment activities at any time. Iran said 10 days ago that it would surpass the agreed 300-kilogram reserve of enriched uranium on June 27 because it no longer felt bound by certain limits contained in the 2015 deal which the US unilaterally pulled out of in May 2018.