Fri Jun 28, 2019
June 28, 2019

Quiz competition at NUML

Islamabad

Islamabad : Korean Embassy on Thursday organised here a quiz competition on Korea at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to enhance awareness and knowledge of Korea in Pakistan.

Ambassador Republic of Korea Kwak Sung-Kyu, NUML Registrar Brig (r) Raza ul Munem, Director King Sejong Institute and Head of Department of Korean Language NUML Dr. Atif Faraz and others attended the event, a press release said. Around 33 candidates participated in the event from all over the country. Raja Aqeel Kiyani (former student of Korean department) won the competition and he will represent Pakistan in the grand finale scheduled in Korea. All expenditures of the visit will be borne by the Korean government.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador of Korea Kwak Sung-Kyu highlighted the benefits of knowing Korean language.

