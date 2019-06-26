10 migrants dead, 30 hurt in Turkey bus crash: official

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISTANBUL: Ten illegal immigrants died Wednesday and 30 were injured when the driver of a packed minibus refused an order to stop and crashed into a shop in northwest Turkey, local officials and media said. The driver ignored an order by a security official to halt, speeding up instead and crashing into a shop near the Greek border, the office of the governor of Edirne province said in a statement. The private DHA news agency said there were 40 people in the minibus. All 30 survivors were injured.
