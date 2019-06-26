ROW BETWEEN PFF FACTIONS: POA to ask FIFA for speedy verdict on issue

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to resolve the ongoing row between the two parallel bodies of the National Football Federation (PFF), the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) will write a letter to the FIFA to announce a speedy decision on the FIFA-AFC Commission report after which one faction would be eligible to run the game’s affairs in the country.

In Pakistan, football is run by the two federations, one under Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat which is recognised by FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC), while the second is led by Syed Ashfaq Hussain.

The Greenshirts stand at 205th spot in the FIFA rankings and can descend even more, due to the awaiting decision. The FIFA-AFC Commission will be forwarding the report to Member Associations Committee (MAC) on the matter, which is scheduled to meet in Zurich, Switzerland in October and the decision is most likely on October 26 or 27.

Talking to APP, POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood said the POA will be requesting through a letter to the FIFA in two to three days to announce a decision on the matter as early as possible.

“The National Games are scheduled to be held in Peshawar in November and we want football’s participation in the event,” he said.

The POA official added that the federation which will be cleared by the FIFA to run the game affairs in the country will pitch national footballers in the Games.

“We want the game of football and players to prosper, therefore we will make all-out efforts in this regard,” he said.

When asked if Faisal Saleh Hayat-led federation is allowed to run the game’s affairs in the country, then what would be the status of the federation headed by Syed Ashfaq Hussain, Khalid said the federation which is affiliated and recognised by the relevant international body is legally authorised to run the game’s affairs in the country.

When contacted, Islamabad Football Association General Secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari said even if the decision comes against Ashfaq Hussain-led group, they won’t go back foot, as the country’s respect comes first.