London chapter of Pakistani entrepreneurs’ body launched

LONDON: The London chapter of the Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs (Open) has been launched at the Pakistan High Commission here to become part of Global Open.

According to a Pakistan High Commission statement issued on Wednesday, the event was attended by a large number of UK based British Pakistani tech entrepreneurs, corporate executives and members of Global Open, spearheaded by Moazzam Chaudhry. The gathering afforded the opportunity of networking between charter members of Global Open, their British counterparts, executive members of National Incubation Centre (NIC) of Pakistan and Adviser to the Prime Minister’s Special Task Force on Science and Technology. The over-arching aim was to express commitment to further strengthening the economy of Pakistan and technologically transform Pakistan in every major sector.

High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria highlighted the scope and potential of tech sector in Pakistan, briefed the participants on the government’s investment and business policies and the prevailing enabling environment.

He gave an overview of the potential of Pakistan in the IT sector, halal products, and medicines, and emphasised the importance of IT as essential for sustainable economic development of the country. He offered his complete commitment to facilitate those planning to venture into Pakistan’s tech market and other sectors of economy.

On the long term objectives in the field of education, particularly in the field of science and technology, Zakaria told the participants about his plans to bring campuses of British institutes and universities to Pakistan. This would provide affordable quality education to the Pakistani students and equip them to not only benefit Pakistan but also meet the world market demand.

Moazzam of Global Open, Zouhair Khaliq of NIC and Prof Haroon, Adviser to Prime Minister’s Task Force also shared their views. They deeply appreciated Zakaria’s initiative as a significant step in the right direction. They committed to attain the objectives set out for the forum collectively.

Open has played a lead role in promoting high-impact entrepreneurship in key diaspora communities. Hundreds of networking meet ups, annual conferences and mentoring and knowledge workshops have brought together — and built — relationships amongst thousands of entrepreneurs, corporate professionals and business leaders. The Open Chapter UK is expected to galvanise the existing cooperation and networks between the experts diaspora in the field.