New academic year starts at Darul Uloom Haqqania

NOWSHERA: A function was arranged at the Darul Uloom Haqqani, Akora Khattak on Wednesday which marked the launch of the new academic year at the seminary.

Maulana Anwarul Haq, administrator and central Vice-President of the Wifaqul Madaris al-Arabia, Pakistan, performed the ceremony. He took the Hadees learning class for 15,00 students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Maulana said the course of studies being taught at the seminaries was complete in all respect.

He asked the government to pay attention to other contemporary institutions instead of turning to the Madaris for interventions.

Maulana Anwarul Haq said he was unable to understand the government policy of registering the seminaries. Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Member Provincial Assembly Idrees Khattak, chairman of the construction committee of the Darul Uloom Haqqania, Dilawar Khan and Muhammad Ajmal Khan were present at the function.