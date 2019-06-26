Geo and Jang Group to present LSA 2019

KARACHI: Geo TV Network and Jang Group, the largest media group of Pakistan is the broadcast and promotion partner of the biggest awards of Pakistan 18th LSA 2019. Total 24 categories are in 18th LSA 2019. 9 categories voting on viewers' choice awards is being done by viewers on luxstyle.pk Awards will have leading stars from music, film, drama, fashion and style.

Leading artist’s performance will add a great entertainment value. Geo is the broadcast and promotion partner along with Jang Group as well. Voting phase will end on June 30 and voting being done on viewer’s choice 9 categories at www.luxstyle.pk People can go to this website and vote for their favorite artists. The inception of LUX style Awards occurred in 2002 and brought fashion and entertainment industry of Pakistan together to celebrate their achievements. Since then, LUX Style Awards has continued to serve as a platform that honors excellence by acknowledging existing and emerging talent from the Fashion, Film, Music and Television industry.

Being one of the most anticipated and sought after nights, LSA continues to honor legends, merge music and fashion with dance and drama to re-create some of the most iconic moments for Pakistan’s entertainment industry. The grandeur has kept on getting bigger and better in the last 18 years.

The LUX Style Awards this year has announced the nominations for 24 categories in the genres of Fashion, Film, Music and Television for year 2019. Voting for the ‘viewer’s choice’ categories is currently ongoing, with the voting deadline being 30th June ‘19. This year the much anticipated awards show is being held in Karachi.