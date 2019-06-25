Bilawal, Fawad share lighthearted moment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry shared a lighthearted moment during their accidental meeting in the parliament's corridor on Tuesday. Seeing Chaudhry, Bilawal quipped, “Meray Bhai Kahan Bhag Rahay Hain” (Where are you running, my brother). Chaudhry responded: “Aap Kay Liye Raasta Saaf Ker Raha Hoon” (I am clearing the way for you). Both the parliamentarians warmly met and exchanged formal pleasantries. Chaudhry, earlier, was part of the PPP before joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.