Haiti beat Costa Rica 2-1 in Gold Cup

NEW YORK: Haiti rallied with two second-half goals to beat Costa Rica 2-1 Monday and reach the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup as winners of Group B.

Haiti right back Djimy Bend Alexis delivered the winner in the 81st minute with a right-footed blast that found the top right corner of the net and sent Haiti into a quarterfinal clash with Group A runners-up Canada. Costa Rica, who finished second in Group B, will take on Mexico, the Group A winners who are chasing an eighth title in the regional championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean. Alexis played a dubious role in the game’s opening goal, a header from Costa Rica veteran Alvaro Saborio deflected off him and into the Haiti net to put the Ticos up 1-0 in the 13th minute.