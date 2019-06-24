close
Tue Jun 25, 2019
POA celebrates Olympic Day

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association celebrated the Olympic Day at POA House here. Olympians Col (R) Syed Mudassar Asghar, Manzoor ul Hassan Senior, Saleem Nazim, Naveed Alam, Khuwaja Junaid, Muhammad Imran, Faisal Karim and Rabia Ashiq and Elite Athletes Nauman Karim, Saadi Abbas, Talha Talib, Nooh Butt, Rana Muhammad Jamil Ahmad and Afshan Noreen attended the celebrations. Presidents and Secretaries of various Federations also participated in the ceremony.

