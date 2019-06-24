Two killed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Two youth were killed in separate incidents here on Monday. Muhammad Tayyab of Basti Hinjra was taking bath in the River Sutlej near Aiman Wala Bridge when suddenly he went deep down in water and drowned. Later, the dead body was recovered by Rescue 1122 divers after five hours operation. In another incident, Tariq Mehmood of Chak 137 was crushed to death when a speeding trailer hit his bike near Thana Mor Dharala Wala.