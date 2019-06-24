‘NAB gives top priority to take mega corruption cases to logical end’

Islamabad: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Honourable Justice Javed Iqbal said that NAB is determined to take the mega corruption cases to logical conclusion as per law as corruption is the root cause of all evils plaguing the country, says a press release.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review monthly performance of prosecution, operation and awareness and prevention Divisions of of NAB at NAB Headquarters.

He said that the present management of NAN has developed a monitoring and evaluation system (MES) to monitor the performance of NAB, headquarters and all regional bureaus of NAB on regular basis in order to plug loopholes if any. The MES system not only helped in increasing operational, prosecution and monitoring and evaluation abilities of NAB. The main features of this system are to register complaints, scrutinize, inquiry, investigation and other details of cases and also preserve the details about NAB cases.

He said that the MES system is capable of analysing quality and quantity of cases. NAB has fixed time frame of 10 months to conclude complaint verification, inquiry, investigation and filing of corruption references in accountability

courts. Taking benefit of collective wisdom of senior supervisory staff, NAB has devised the system of collective investigation.Positive results of collective investigation system has started pouring in.

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that NAB’s policy of making corruption free Pakistan through enhancing awareness, prevention and implementing law across the country. NAB has mandate to devise policy of awareness, prevention and implementing law under section 33 of NAB

Ordinance 1999 in collaboration with governmental and non-governmental organisations, media, civil society, especially with the students of universities and colleges about ill affects of corruption.

NAB’s policy of awareness and prevention is being highlighted by media wing of NAB through print, electronic and social media free of charge. This has been lauded by all segments of society.

He said that NAB has established 60 Prevention Committees across the country to identify and help in resolving the people’s issues and shortcoming in collaboration with respective govt departments.

Due to concerted efforts of NAB, the one window operation of various government institutes has registered marked improvement.

He said that youth is the future of country and 50,000 Character Building Societies have been established in across country colleges and universities to aware youth from ill effects of corruption. This has proved successful.

NAB chairman vowed making corruption free Pakistan and dealing corruption with iron hands. NAB is utilising all it’s available resources to return the life long looted amount of effectees of Mudarba scandal and illegal housing societies.