Mon Jun 24, 2019
ICC
Icc-cricket.com
June 24, 2019

Kohli fined for breaching ICC code

Sports

LONDON: India captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan at Southampton on Saturday.

Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Excessive appealing during an International Match”.

Saturday’s incident occurred in the 29th over of the Afghanistan innings, when Kohli advanced towards umpire Aleem Dar in an aggressive manner when appealing an lbw decision.

